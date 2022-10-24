Last day For LA County residents to register online for upcoming election

Monday, Oct. 24, is the deadline for Los Angeles County residents to register online to vote in November’s general election.

Election information is available from the L.A. County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office at lavote.gov.

Eligible voters must register before midnight to be mailed a Vote by Mail ballot.

County residents who miss the election registration deadline may still conditionally register and cast a ballot at any vote center in the county.

In-person voting begins Saturday, Oct. 29.

–