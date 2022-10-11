Two males and suspect stabbed in Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man, his son, and a crime suspect were treated for wounds suffered in a stabbing attack Sunday night in Palmdale, authorities.

The stabbing was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Long Horn Pavillion apartment complex in the 36500 block of 25th Street East, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The cicumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation, and few details were released from the sheriff;s department.

All three males were taken to hospitals for treatment, Lt. Kim said. The son and the suspect were treated for minor wounds and released. The suspect’s wounds were inflicted by the victims in self-defense, officials said.

The attack was gang related, the lieutenant said. The suspect was taken into custody after his release from the hospital. His identity was not immediately released.

