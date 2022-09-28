Search continues for mountain lion that attacked boy in Santa Clarita park

SANTA CLARITA – Authorities are searching for an “aggressive” mountain lion that attacked a 7-year-old boy in Pico Canyon Park in the unincorporated Stevenson Ranch area near Santa Clarita.

The boy suffered only minor injuries in the Monday, Sept. 26, attack, authorities said.

According to the county Department of Parks and Recreation, Pico Canyon Park will remain closed until further notice while the search for the lion continues.

Capt. Patrick Foy of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife told ABC7 the boy was walking up some stairs when the lion bit him in the buttocks. The boy’s father was able to scare the lion away, Foy said.

Foy said the boy’s wounds were swabbed for DNA to it could be matched the lion, which would likely be euthanized if found.

