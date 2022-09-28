Palmdale City Library to host ‘Author Series’ Sept. 29

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host an Author Series on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 6 p.m. All ages are welcome, but space is limited.

Author and speaker Suzanna Webb will present a reading from her Children’s Book, Levi has 2 Birthdays: A Story About Leukemia.

“Come join us as we meet the author and hear both her and her son’s brave story,” said Library Associate Laura Jolls. “This children’s book is a good way for all ages to learn about a difficult topic.”

This event is being held to recognize September as both Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Library Card Sign-Up Month. Participants are not required to have a library card, but staff will be on hand to assist in enrolling participants for their very own library cards.

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–