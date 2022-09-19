Palmdale Regional celebrates ‘National Rehabilitation Awareness Week’

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center is celebrating National Rehabilitation Awareness Week, from Sept. 19-25.

To mark the event, Palmdale Regional is partnering with the Triumph Foundation to host an inclusive ‘Wheelchair Rugby Clinic’ on Friday, Sept. 23.

Hospital staff and members of the local disability community will play games together on a level playing field to raise awareness about people with disabilities.

“This event will bring people together of all abilities—able-bodied and disabled alike—to take part in a fun activity, build friendships and teamwork,” said Triumph Foundation founder Andrew Skinner, who suffered a spinal cord injury in a 2004 snowboarding accident and founded the organization in 2008.

The public is welcome to attend the Wheelchair Rugby Clinic, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, at the front main parking lot of Palmdale Regional Medical Center, located at 38600 Medical Center Drive. For more information on the Triumph Foundation, visit www.Triumph-Foundation.org.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

