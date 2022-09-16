LA County unemployment rate rises slightly in August

Los Angeles County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 5.2% in August, up from a revised 4.9% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department.

The 5.2% rate was well below the 8.5% rate in August 2021.

Statewide, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.1% in August, up from 3.9% in July and below the 7% rate from August 2021. The comparable estimates for the nation were 3.7% in August, 3.5% in July and 5.2% in August of last year.

According to the EDD, total nonfarm employment in Los Angeles County increased by 8,000 jobs between July and August to reach about 4.5 million.

The education and health services sector led the way by adding about 4,400 positions.

–