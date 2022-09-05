Three injured in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – Three people, including a baby, were injured Monday morning when their car went off the Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in Lancaster, overturned and came to rest in an auto mall.

The crash was first reported at 12:12 a.m. Monday, Sept. 5, on the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway just north of Avenue K-8, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man driving the vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries, another male suffered a hip fracture and the baby had minor injuries, the CHP said. No further information on the crash was immediately available.

–