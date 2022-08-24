Average LA County gas price drops for 69th time in 71 days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday, Aug. 24, for the 69th time in 71 days since rising to a record, dropping 1.3 cents to $5.318, its lowest amount since March 5.

The average price has dropped $1.144 since rising to a record $6.462 on June 14, including seven-tenths of a cent Tuesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It decreased for 67 consecutive days, was unchanged Sunday and Monday and resumed dropping Tuesday.

The average price is 4.7 cents less than one week ago and 47 cents lower than one month ago, but 93.2 cents more than one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 71st consecutive day since rising to a record, decreasing nine-tenths of a cent to $3.883. It has dropped $1.133 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday.

The national average price is 6 cents less than one week ago and 48.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 73.1 cents more than one year ago.

