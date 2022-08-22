Lancaster MOAH to close for renovations

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History will be closed from Aug. 22, 2022, to May 12, 2023, for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning improvements, officials announced.

During this closure, the public is encouraged to visit the museum’s other locations: MOAH:CEDAR, the Elyze Clifford Interpretive Center, and the Western Hotel Museum. These locations will remain open with new, extended hours to accommodate the main facility’s closure. The museum will reopen on May 13, 2023, with a new exhibition co-curated by Dr. Betty Ann Brown. For more information about the museums’ new, extended hours, visit www.lancastermoah.org.

The MOAH is renovating the system responsible for humidity controls within the facility. This renovation will allow the museum to borrow more sensitive works of art and better maintain and preserve MOAH’s collection.

The renovation will also help aid in the process of accreditation through the American Alliance of Museums. The accreditation helps increase MOAH’s credibility as a public institution, creates a standard of excellence, and opens the doors to more partnerships between accredited institutions. Currently, the museum has successfully completed the first step of the accreditation process.

For more information, visit www.lancastermoah.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

