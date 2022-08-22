Excessive heat watch issued for Lancaster, Palmdale

An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning.

Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday, Aug. 23. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening.

Dangerously hot conditions along with very warm overnight lows in 70s are in the forecast for the Antelope Valley cities.

Extreme heat can significantly increase the potential for heat-related illness, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

Public Health officials issued the following recommendations to stay safe during high-temperature days:

— Drink plenty of water throughout the day;

— Plan your day to avoid going out during the hottest hours, and wear sunscreen;

— Wear lightweight, light-colored clothes, and wear a hat or use an umbrella;

— Never leave children or pets in cars and call 911 if you see a child or pet in a car alone;

— Beware of heat-related illness, like heat stroke and call 911 if you or someone you know is experiencing high body temperature, vomiting, and pale and clammy skin;

— Check on those at risk, such as those who are sick, older adults, pregnant women, and children, and those who live alone; and

— If you are wearing a mask, avoid strenuous workouts wearing face coverings or masks not intended for athletic purposes.

Pet owners are urged to take the following precautions:

— exercise pets in the morning and evening when it’s cooler, and avoid hot surfaces such as asphalt on hot days;

— provide plenty of clean, cool drinking water to prevent dehydration;

— provide adequate shade and ventilation with plenty of drinking water in a tip-proof bowl if a pet must stay in the yard;

— never leave your pet in a parked car — not even for a minute;

— if a pet is excessively panting, heavily salivating and/or immobile, immerse the pet slowly in cool water to lower its temperature and then contact a veterinarian;

— clip long or matted coats short to help your pet stay cool;

— carefully go over your pet’s body at least once a week to check for fleas, ear mites and tiny bumps or cuts, and use a good flea-and-tick repellent recommended by your veterinarian.

