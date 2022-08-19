Palmdale road construction updates [Aug. 22 – Aug. 28]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF AUGUST 22 THROUGH AUGUST 28, 2022.

Residential streets between 27th Street East and 33rd Street East from Avenue Q to Palmdale Boulevard

Street resurfacing work on the local streets in this area. Temporary No Parking / Tow Away signs will be posted with dates/times of upcoming work. Please move your vehicles so work can proceed on the entire street without interruption. For questions, please contact Manhole Adjusting Inc. at (323) 558-8000.

Residential streets between the railroad tracks and 20th Street East, and south of East Avenue R-8

Residential streets near the Antelope Valley Country Club

Residential streets at 5th Place East and East Avenue Q-9

47th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane of 47th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Palmdale Boulevard between Division Street and the 14 Freeway

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 westbound lane of Palmdale Boulevard between Division Street and the 14 Freeway for General benefits irrigation repairs. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from 35th Street East to Janus Drive

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West

Intermittent shoulder closure on Avenue N-2 west of 45th Street West for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue S from Downing Street to 10th Street East

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 westbound lane of Avenue S between Downing Street and 10th Street East for graffiti abatement. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25thStreet East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility and road work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

CLOSURE Avenue R from Division Street to 1000’ East

Closure of Avenue R for sewer improvements. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue Q-12 from 10thStreet East to 12th Street East

Sidewalk installation and repairs along Avenue Q-12. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

3rdStreet East and Technology Drive

Lane and shoulder closures on 3rd Street East and Technology Drive around Desert Sands Park for utility work. Flagging operation in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Domenic Massari Park

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for sports field lighting installation. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

15. Pearblossom Highway at 47 th Street East

Pilot Gas Station open. Please slow down and observe new traffic patterns.

16. Avenue R and 35 th Street East

Shoulder closure westbound Avenue R, starting about 200’ East of Aubrieta Street for street improvements. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

17. Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256).

For more information, call the public works department at 267-5300.

