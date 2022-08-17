Civilian Oversight Commission to host hearing Aug. 19 on LASD deputy gangs

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing this Friday on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend in person or online.

The special hearing will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, at Loyola Marymount University, Downtown Law Campus, in the Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, Robinson Courtroom, located at 919 Albany Street in Los Angeles.

There are three ways to tune in:

In Person: RSVP at https://bit.ly/3JOXcBe to attend the meeting in person. Watch: Register for the online event at https://bit.ly/3bCexRw or follow the Facebook Livestream at https://www.facebook.com/LACountyCOC/. Listen: Call 213-306-3065 and enter access code: 2591 826 6853 and numeric meeting password: 262123

Friday’s special hearing will highlight the COC’s investigation into deputy gangs within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Earlier this year, the COC announced the investigation. In a news release, the Commission states:

Numerous reports demonstrate that deputy gangs still exist, but their scope and impact is unknown. The investigation will determine which stations deputy gangs currently operate out of, as well as the gangs’ adverse effect on the community and the Department itself. The evaluation will assess the effectiveness of the Department’s existing policies as well as the Commission’s proposed policy that explicitly prohibits deputy gangs. The final report will include recommended policies, leadership and actions needed to eradicate deputy gangs. The Commission intends to use the full measure of its power to issue subpoenas under State and County law in aid of its investigation.”

The COC said the months long investigation was being led by Bert H. Deixler, who was a lead attorney in the Citizens’ Commission on Jail Violence investigation.

The upcoming special hearing on Friday, Aug. 19, will include:

Updates by COC Chair Sean Kennedy and Counsel Bert H. Deixler.

Sworn testimony by witnesses regarding deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Commissioner comments and questions.

Opportunity for members of the public to address the Commission on deputy gangs.

Residents may submit written comments for the official meeting record by completing the online public comment form [here]. Submissions will be accepted until Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.

The view a complete agenda for Friday’s special hearing, visit: https://file.lacounty.gov/SDSInter/bos/commissionpublications/agenda/1128702_August192022AgendaSpecialHearing.pdf.

[Information via news release from Los Angeles County.]

