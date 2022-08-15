Free tire recycling event for AV residents Oct. 22

PALMDALE – Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill and Palmdale. Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The road yards are at 38126 Sierra Hwy, Palmdale; 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill; 8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock, and 17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles.

Tire will be accepted only from Los Angeles County residents. No tires will be accepted from businesses.

No tractor-sized tires will be accepted.

Wheel rims will be accepted.

Anyone who transports 10 or more tires per trip must contact the Public Health Department a week in advance at 626-430-5540 to obtain a tire transport form.