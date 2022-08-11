285 community cyclists participated in Tour De Luke 2022 in Lancaster

LANCASTER – More than 285 cyclists participated in the second annual Tour de Luke charitable bike ride on Saturday, July 16, riding a total of 4,047 miles and raising $4,000, Lancaster city officials announced.

The event was organized by the City of Lancaster and Lucky Luke Brewing, with support from other local partners, including Team LAKAYS Cycling, the Squeaky Wheel Bike Shop, Lancaster Sunrise Rotary Club, High Desert Cycling, the City of Palmdale, Air Reel Drone Services, the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, Advanced Printing & Graphics, the BLVD Association, and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The 14.2-mile community bike ride started and ended at the Lucky Luke Brewpub in Lancaster, where cyclists enjoyed an after party with complimentary beer, event swag, raffles, live music by local band “Reality Check,” and more.

“We were so excited to see nearly 300 people come out for this year’s event to have fun together, get active, and raise funds for a good cause,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris.

The 2022 primary charitable partner, Resurrection Cycles, is a local nonprofit bike shop whose mission is to “change lives by providing the tools to get people working and the wheels to get there.” They offer low-cost bicycles and bicycle repair to those in need. Since 2019, Resurrection Cycles has been providing affordable, reliable transportation to community members whose main sources of commuting are via bike, whether it be an unhoused neighbor or disadvantaged youth.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

