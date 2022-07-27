Last call for artists for 7th annual Generations juried art exhibit in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Palmdale Playhouse and Legacy Commons for Active Seniors are calling for artists to participate in the seventh annual Generations juried art contest and exhibition. The deadline to apply is Monday, Aug. 1.

Generations is a competition for local artists to enter for the opportunity to display their art publicly. It is open to artists of all ages and there is no fee to enter. Interested persons may apply online at www.cityofpalmdale.org/Generations.

First, second, third, and honorable mention place prizes will be awarded in four age categories: 12 and younger, 13 through 17 years, 18 through 54, and 55 years and older. The winning art pieces and honorable mentions will be featured in a 2023 calendar available free at City facilities while supplies last.

Selected artists will be notified by Monday, Aug. 8, if their art has been accepted. Artists will be asked to drop off their art at Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. E., on Monday, Aug. 15, between noon and 7 p.m.

The exhibit will open with a free reception on Friday, Aug. 26, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. simultaneously at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 E. Ave. Q-9, and across the street at Palmdale Playhouse. Live music and light refreshments will be provided, with winners announced that evening at Palmdale Playhouse at 7:30 p.m.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

