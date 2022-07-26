LAX passenger traffic returns to pre-pandemic levels

For the first time since January 2020, more than 6 million passengers passed through Los Angeles International Airport last month, airport officials announced Tuesday.

Specifically, LAX served a total of 6,118,003 passengers in June, an increase of 25.2% compared with June 2021, according to airport data.

In addition, the number of international travelers passing through the airport more than doubled over the last year, from 761,489 in June 2021 to 1,621,442 last month — representing a nearly 113% increase.

The number of domestic passengers was up by 8.9% last month compared to June 2021 — from 4,126,205 to 4,496,561, officials reported.

A total of 238,759 tons of air cargo was handled at LAX in June, a dip of 3.2% from June 2021, data show.

“As we enter the home stretch of the busy summer season, we are watching our international traffic increase and our strong domestic network take off,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

“We thank our guests who are returning to the skies, and our employees who continue to provide safe, secure and enjoyable travel experiences.”

LAX has served more than 30 million passengers during the first half of 2022, up 70 percent from the same period in 2021, officials said.

