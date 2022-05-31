Palmdale City Library kicks off Summer Reading Program with Family Fun Day this Saturday

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a Family Fun Day program at Poncitlán Square on Saturday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. to kick off this year’s Summer Reading Program.

The Summer Reading Program, or Camp iREAD, will begin on Monday, June 6, and run through Saturday, July 30. It is free and open to all ages. There also will be fun activities such as tug of war, three-legged and sack races, and snow cones treats.

Interested persons may register on Beanstack at https://palmdale.beanstack.org/ to keep track of their reading time virtually. Registration begins June 1. Participants will receive a registration gift and prizes are won at various levels with each level being one hour of reading beginning June 6.

The Palmdale City Library is open Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

