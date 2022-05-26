Revisiting Creedence coming to Palmdale Amphitheater Aug. 13

PALMDALE – Revisiting Creedence will take the Palmdale Amphitheater stage for a powerful classic rock performance on Saturday, Aug. 13, as part of the city of Palmdale’s summer concert series.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 27, at 10 a.m. at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com. Tickets are $40 for VIP concert floor, $35 for preferred seating, and $18 for general admission.

Revisiting Creedence’s front men Dan McGuinness (lead vocal/rhythm guitar) and Kurt Griffey (lead guitar/backup vocal) performed over the past decade with rock royalty — fronting Creedence Clearwater Revival’s legendary Rock and Roll rhythm section and CCR founding members Stu Cook (bass and vocal) and Doug “Cosmo” Clifford (drums) in Stu and Cosmos’s band Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

Revisiting Creedence nails signature hits such as “Green River,” “Bad Moon Rising,” “Down on The Corner,” “Born on The Bayou,” “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary” “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “Susie Q,” and many more.

Gates open at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13, and the show begins at 8 p.m. Guests are encouraged to arrive early as grass festival style seating is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Early arrival is also recommended to take advantage of convenient parking and onsite concessions, including beer and wine. Attendees should bring seating, but high-back chairs are discouraged. Outside food, beverages, coolers, and shade canopies are not permitted. Guests are welcome to bring factory-sealed bottles of water. Only service animals are permitted. For more information, call 661-267-5611 or visit www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

