Palmdale road construction updates [May 16 – May 22]

ROAD CONSTRUCTION UPDATE IN THE CITY OF PALMDALE FOR THE WEEK OF MAY 16 THROUGH MAY 22, 2022.

Avenue R from Sierra Highway to 25th Street East

Intermittent lane closures on both sides of Avenue R for utility and road work. Please slow down for construction zone and expect delays.

CLOSURE 10th Street East from Avenue P to Blackbird Lane

North side of 10th Street East closed for Palmdale Water District Project. Detour in place. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Legacy Commons

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for storm water pump maintenance. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Marie Kerr Park

Intermittent shoulder, parking lot and grounds closures for playground equipment installation. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard from 20th Street West to 30th Street West

Intermittent lane closure of the west bound #2 and #3 lane on Rancho Vista Boulevard between 20th Street West and 30th Street West for park generator maintenance. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

55th Street East from Avenue R to Avenue R-4

Intermittent shoulder closure, south bound on 55th Street East between Avenue R and Avenue R-4 for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

47th Street East from Avenue R-4 to Avenue R-2

Intermittent shoulder closure, north bound on 47th Street East between Avenue R-4 and Avenue R-2 for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

20th Street East from Avenue S to Avebue R-12

Intermittent lane closure, north bound #2 lane on 20th Street East between Avenue S and Avenue R-12 for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue R-8 from 19th Street East to 20th Street East

Intermittent shoulder closure, east bound on Avenue R-8 between 19th Street East and 20th Street East for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

San Mateo Avenue from Morningside Terrace to Sunrise Terrace

Intermittent shoulder closure, north bound on San Mateo Avenue between Morningside Terrace and Sunrise Terrace for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

15th Street West from Avenue O-12 to Avenue O-8

Intermittent shoulder closure, north bound on 15th Street West between Avenue O-12 and Avenue O-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

20th Street West from Heritage Lane to Avenue P-8

Intermittent lane closure, south bound #2 lane on 20th Street West between Heritage Lane and Avenue P-8 for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Cloverdale Court at Sunnyvale Street

Intermittent shoulder closure, south on Cloverdale Court at Sunnyvale Street for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Rancho Vista Boulevard from 22nd Street West to Riverbend Street

Intermittent shoulder closure east bound on Rancho Vista Boulevard between 22nd Street West and Riverbend Street for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

30th Street West from Rancho Vista Boulevard to Twincreek Avenue

Intermittent lane closure, south bound #2 lane on 30th Street West between Rancho Vista Boulevard and Twincreek Avenue for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

30th Street West from Club Rancho Drive to Redbud Lane

Intermittent shoulder closure, south bound on 30th Street West between Club Rancho Drive and Redbud Lane for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Avenue O-8 from 30th Street West to Palmetto Drive

Intermittent shoulder closure, west bound on Avenue O-8 between 30th Street West and Palmetto Drive for Landscape Assessment District tree stump grinding. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

60th Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard

Intermittent lane closure of the #1 southbound lane of 60th Street East south of Palmdale Boulevard for Landscape Assessment District tree trimming. Please slow down for the work zone and expect delays.

Pearblossom Highway at 47th Street East

Shoulder and right lane closures on both sides of Pearblossom Highway, just west of 47th Street East for water line construction. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Division Street to 3rd Street East, from P-12 to Avenue Q

Detour in place for street closures in this area for Palmdale Water District mainline improvements. Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R from Ridgeview Circle to Division Street

Detour in place on Avenue R for sewer construction. Intermittent lane closures for water line installation. Traffic Signal will be in flashing red (4 way stop). Please be patient, slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Avenue R and 35th Street East

Dry utility work along south side of Avenue R, crossing 35 Street East and shoulder work for street improvements along the north side of Avenue R. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Challenger Way between Avenue M (Columbia Way) and Avenue L

Intermittent street and lane closures on Challenger Way for road work. Please slow down for the construction zone and expect delays.

Report Road Issues & More with Text My Gov

To report issues and find answers, text HI to 661-780-PALM (661-780-7256). Users will then be prompted to enter a keyword such as hours, agenda, parks, etc., or report issues such as potholes, illegal dumping, graffiti, etc. The system provides an autogenerated response with an answer to the question or a link to the City of Palmdale’s website containing relevant information. You may also opt-in to receive notifications from the City by texting PALMDALE to 91896. The notifications will be reminders for events such as programs, concerts, safety notifications, public meetings, contests, and more.

For more information, call the public works department at 661-267-5300.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

