LA County Youth Commission session this Saturday in Lancaster

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Youth Commission will host a “listening session” in Lancaster this Saturday to get comments from local youth, families and organizations about the services offered by Los Angeles County agencies.

The hybrid virtual and in-person event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 14, on Zoom and at the Lancaster Library, located 601 West Lancaster Boulevard.

To join the session virtually via Zoom, visit bit.ly/3xvW95dv and enter the meeting ID 813 8529 1948, and passcode 600960.

Established in 2020 by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, the Youth Commission is the official youth advisory body to the county. It promotes youth participation in County affairs and policy development. The commission also provides a forum for youth perspectives, empowering commissioners to impact the systems that are intended to serve and support them, their families, and their communities.

For more information, call 213 633-5599 or email YouthCommission@bos.lacounty.gov.