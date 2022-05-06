New extended Saturday hours at Waste Management’s Palmdale Landfill

PALMDALE – WM, formerly known as Waste Management, is offering extended Saturday operating hours at the Palmdale Landfill, 1200 W. City Ranch Rd., effective May 7, the agency announced.

The public can now visit the Palmdale Landfill on Saturdays, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., which gives local residents two more hours to bring unwanted materials for recycling and disposal on a Saturday.

The Palmdale Landfill is also home to the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center (AVECC), where residents can properly drop off household hazardous waste and electronic waste free of charge.

The AVECC is open to the public on the first and third Saturday of each month, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 888-CLEAN LA.

Acceptable household hazardous waste includes paint, oil, batteries, and old electronics such as TVs, monitors, computers, tablets and printers. No business or commercial waste is allowed.

For more information on the Palmdale Landfill, call 661-223-3427.

[Information via news release from WM.]

–