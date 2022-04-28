AJCC to host training cohort for veterans for careers in Aerospace

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California (AJCC) will host a training cohort for veterans interested in becoming aircraft fabrication and assembly technicians with Northrop Grumman.

Qualified candidates must be veterans and residents of Los Angeles County, and training will take place in the Antelope Valley area.

Interested veterans must register by May 23 by calling Diane Garcia-Canales at 310-739-5785.

Informational sessions will be held Monday through Friday by appointment only.

For more information, email veterans@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

