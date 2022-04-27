Recruitment event May 4 for Behavior Respite in Action

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center will host a recruitment event for Behavior Respite In Action on Wednesday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at 624 Commerce Avenue, Unit E, in Palmdale.

Direct Support Professional positions are available.

Qualified applicants must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma, reliable transportation, clean driving record, a professional demeanor, and the ability to serve diverse families and to work in family homes. COVID vaccination required, but exemptions may be provided.

Registration is required and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/behavior-respite-in-action-tickets-323503606997.

For more information, call or email Melissa Jacobs at 310-779-1786, or email melissa.jacobs@jvs-socal.org.

