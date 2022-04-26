Palmdale City Library to host reception for Inkwell authors on May 6

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., will host a reception on Friday, May 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., for the authors participating in this year’s Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book and Art Festival. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

“We are very excited to be able to offer the Inkwell Festival in-person this year, and especially excited to host this reception for the authors the evening before,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It will be a great opportunity to mingle and chat with the authors, as well as other community members who appreciate the written word and illustrated stories.”

Inkwell: Palmdale’s Book & Art Festival will take place on Saturday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 E. Ave. Q-9. Admission and parking are free. It is a unique opportunity for artists and authors of all ages to display their work, and network with other local artists, authors, and the public. More than 20 authors and 30 artists will participate in this year’s festival, which will also feature live music, children’s activities, and artistic and literary opportunities for the public.

Featured at Inkwell on the Story Stage will be author and artist talks, story time, giveaways, and live music by the Benny Thomas Band. Attendees will be able to participate in a painting activity with Acrylic Creations by MJ with sessions at 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 1 p.m. Participants will get to take their art piece home. All supplies are provided. Space is limited.

Live Vinyl Music will be presented by DJ Licorice Pizza, and The Artist Walk will host artists displaying their art at both the AV Art Gallery, 38198 10th St. E., and The Palmdale Playhouse, 38334 10th St. E. Both facilities are walking distance from Legacy Commons. On display at the AV Art Gallery will be “See You Around the Galaxy,” featuring space art from Houston to Hollywood, while the Playhouse will present an exhibit titled Inheritance by the father and son team of John Zender Estrada and Deon Zender Estrada.

The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will hold a book sale on site with all proceeds benefitting the Library. Snacks and face painting will be offered by Refi Snacks, while the Familia Barrios Catering food truck will be on site for food purchases. For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/inkwell.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

