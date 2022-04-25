Man suffering from dementia, Parkinson’s disease missing in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday circulated a photo of a 73-year-old man suffering from dementia and Parkinson’s disease who went missing in Palmdale.

Richard Darryl Parker was last seen Wednesday, April 20, at the intersection of 10th Street East and Palmdale Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Parker is described as a 5-feet-10-inch tall Black man with brown eyes, short gray hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue hat, red shirt and black sweats.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit encourages anyone with information regarding Parker’s whereabouts to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.