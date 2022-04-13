Barger seeking community input on LA County’s racial equity strategic plan

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, whose Fifth District includes the Antelope Valley, will co-host a virtual community input session on Thursday, April 14, from 9 to 11 a.m. to gather feedback on a countywide racial equity strategic plan.

The forthcoming plan will guide LA County’s future investments in historically underinvested communities. It will also serve as a blueprint for creating parity and equity, leveling the playing field for communities of color that have been systematically disenfranchised.

“This community input session is about getting a clear understanding of the need that exists in the Fifth District and giving a voice to the constituents that I represent,” Barger said. “This is a key opportunity to ensure that the county’s equity investments benefit rural and dense communities alike. It provides a seat at the table for everyone to equally share their feedback on how their quality of life can be improved.”

The meeting will also be co-hosted by the county’s Anti-Racism, Diversity, and Inclusion Initiative, which is the lead entity for the plan’s development and planning process.

How to attend

To register to attend this virtual meeting, click here or visit: https://calendly.com/kyndle_consulting/lac-ceo-racial-equity-strategic-plan-listening-session?month=2022-04&date=2022-04-14.