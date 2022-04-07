Lancaster’s ‘Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza’ set for April 16

The city of Lancaster is reintroducing its annual Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza this year.

The free event will take place on Saturday, April 16, starting at 9 a.m., at the Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, located at 43063 10th Street West. Children are invited to participate in Easter egg hunts designated for a variety of age groups, from infants up through age 9.

Children should bring their own baskets to gather eggs, which will then be redeemable for prizes. The first hunt will begin at 9:30 a.m., and each hunt by age group will last approximately 20 minutes before the next age group is staged.

Easter Egg Hunt times and locations by age group

Infant & 1 year, 9:30 a.m. at Field 1

2 years, 9:50 a.m. at Field 2

3 years, 10:10 a.m. at Field 3

4 & 5 years, 10:30 a.m. at Field 4

6 years, 10:50 a.m. at Field 1

7 years, 11:10 a.m. at Field 2

8-9 years, 11:30 a.m. at Field 1

Adults will only be allowed on the fields with age groups up to age 5. In addition to the hunts, the event will provide a space for children to visit with the Easter Bunny and have a Polaroid taken for $5. There also will be a variety of children’s entertainment, such as face painting, bounce houses, music, and balloon animals in between hunts, as well as a special photo opportunity area for families.

“The Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza is such a special event for our city each year,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are excited to see families have fun and create life-long memories at the hunt again in 2022.”

To learn more about Lancaster’s Easter Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, click here.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

