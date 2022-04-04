LA County seeking comments on updated plan for administering elections

Los Angeles County residents have until April 15 to offer comments about the updated 2022 plan for administering elections, County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk Dean Logan announced.

The Election Administration Plan or EAP communicates the registrar’s strategies and plans to administer elections under the California Voter’s Choice Act.

This includes voter education and outreach, recruiting and selecting vote center and ballot drop box locations, staffing logistics, multilingual services, security and contingency plans.

The initial public review and comment period was open from March 9-23, during which two virtual public hearings were conducted.

The updated 2022 EAP is available for review and additional public comments at lavote.gov/eap.

