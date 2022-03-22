Introductory classes scheduled for Palmdale Fitness Court

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is offering free introductory classes on how to use the Fitness Court at Pelona Vista Park, located at 37720 Tierra Subida Avenue. The classes will be held on Saturday, April 2 and April 30, at 10 a.m., for ages 14 and up. To register, attendees must visit www.playpalmdale.com and search for “Fitness Court Start-Up.”

The Fitness Court is an outdoor bodyweight circuit-training system, which features more than 30 pieces of exercise equipment arranged in stations that allow for up to 28 people to use the court at the same time. The system includes a series of full-body exercises that can be completed in just seven minutes. The 7 Movements in 7 Minutes is a simple, yet powerful workout created for a range of athletic abilities that is shown to burn more calories per minute than most other forms of exercise.

“If you haven’t tried out the new Fitness Court at Pelona Vista, then this is a great opportunity to become familiar with how it works and how it can work for you,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Thanks to the support of local healthcare sponsors and engaged residents, users of all abilities will have access to a free, world-class workout.”

The Fitness Court was made possible through funding from Antelope Valley Hospital, The Kaiser Foundation, High Desert Medical Group, The Warnack Foundation, and an NFC Fitness Grant from Fit Radio.

Use of the Fitness Court is free and available during regular park hours, from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Users are encouraged to download the free Fitness Court app for free training videos, class schedules, challenges and more.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

