Palmdale wins award for ‘Palettes in the Park’ program

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was presented with a Marketing & Communications Award of Excellence from the California Parks and Recreation Society (CPRS) at its annual conference held March 8 through 11 in Sacramento.

The award was given in recognition of Palmdale’s Palettes in the Park program, a four-day workshop held in Sept. 2021 at Marie Kerr Park that offered children in the community the opportunity to create and exhibit their art using acrylic paint, brushes and canvases that were provided by the city. Some of the finished art pieces were featured in Palmdale’s Kaleidoscope Art & Music Festival, which was held Oct. 9, 2021, at the Palmdale Amphitheater

“Congratulations to our Parks and Recreation staff for coming up with an innovative new program that utilized one of our parks in a way that isn’t traditional when we think of park space,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Winning this award also showcases to other agencies throughout California what Palmdale is doing to raise the bar in providing quality programming for our residents.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

About CPRS

Founded in 1946, CPRS is a nonprofit, professional and public interest organization with over 4,000 members whose mission is to advance the park and recreation profession through education, networking, resources, and advocacy. CPRS members are united in their commitment to improving people’s lives.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]