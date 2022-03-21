Average LA County gas price rises for 27th consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose seven-tenths of a cent Monday, March 21, to a record $5.988, the 27th consecutive increase, setting a record each day.

The average price has increased $1.201 during the streak, including 1.5 cents on Sunday, March 20, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

It is 16.1 cents more than one week ago, $1.20 higher than one month ago and $2.062 greater than one year ago.

The Orange County average price rose two-tenths of a cent to a record $5.947, the 30th consecutive increase. It has risen $1.187 during the streak, including 2.3 cents Sunday.

The Orange County average price is 14.8 cents more than one week ago, $1.183 higher than one month ago and $2.041 greater than one year ago.

