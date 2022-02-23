Kevin Church is featured guest on Palmdale City Library’s “Bridge Builders”

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, in partnership with members of the arts community in the Antelope Valley, will feature an interview with local musician, artist, and graphic artist Kevin Church in its next installment of the “Bridge Builders” series, which will post on the Library’s YouTube channel (Palmdale City Library) on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 10 a.m.

Hosted by Jesse Davidson, a local musician and weekly columnist for Antelope Valley Press Showcase section, the theme for this discussion and program is “Developing an Eye for the Artistic.”

Church is a graduate of Highland High School and earned a degree in Architectural Engineering from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. He now works as a structural engineer, with occasional regular professional musician and artist work. Additionally, Church is currently engaged in a major video game creation project: “Gazelle in a Winter Coat.”

“This partnership with Library to help connect us through the arts is exciting to be part of,” said Davidson.

“The Library is proud to offer a variety of programs that are of interest to the community including the arts community,” said Library Director Robert Shupe.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

