Lancaster expands COVID-19 testing site

LANCASTER – The city of Lancaster is transitioning to a new COVID-19 testing site provider in order to accommodate the increased demand for COVID-19 tests in the community. Located at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium, 45116 Valley Central Way, the drive-thru testing site is open Monday through Sunday, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is free for everyone and provides results via email within 24 to 36 hours.

“Having free accessible COVID-19 testing for Lancaster and our surrounding communities is essential during the current surge,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are now able to accommodate a much higher volume of tests with our extended drive-thru testing facility at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium.”

City officials said the city’s testing site has recently been overwhelmed by appointments and walk-ins. Despite the many tests performed daily, there was an ever-increasing demand causing shortages with the city’s former COVID-19 test provider. The Mayor and City Council recognized the need for additional testing resources, and Inspired Diagnostics was contacted to support local testing efforts.

Due to the new resources provided by Inspired Diagnostics, the new testing site is a drive-thru site only — no appointments are needed. The waiting time is approximately 15 minutes. Pre-registration is encouraged to all who visit the testing site. By pre-registering at inspirediagnostics.com/lancaster, residents will be given a QR code to skip the registration line. The wait time is estimated to be 5 minutes for those who pre-register. Once a person has registered, the registration QR code will be valid for all future drive-thru COVID-19 tests at the Lancaster Municipal Stadium test site.

For more information, visit cityoflancasterca.org/testing.

[Information via news release from the city of Lancaster.]

