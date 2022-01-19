Winter 2022 Storytime coming to Palmdale City Library

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library has announced the schedule for weekly in-person winter Storytime sessions that will run from Feb. 1 through March 23. Storytime will take place at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, located next to the library.

Feb. 1- March 23 schedule

Bilingual Storytime for all ages will be held on Tuesdays, from 10 to 10:30 a.m.

Toddler Storytime for children ages 12 to 36 months will take place on Wednesdays, from 9:30 to 10 a.m.

Preschool Storytime for children ages 3 to 5 years will occur on Wednesdays, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Masks will be required for ages 2 and up. Registration is required. To register online, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/palmdale-city-library-storytime-37209 . Online registration will open one week before each Storytime, and reminders may be set up in advance on the Library’s Eventbrite page.

“Join us for an enjoyable time of interactive reading, rhymes, music, and movement which will help your kids develop early literacy skills and the love of stories while having a whole lot of fun,” said Library Associate and Storytime Lead Fawn Kemble.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

