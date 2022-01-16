One man killed in multi-vehicle crash In Palmdale

PALMDALE – A man died Saturday afternoon in a multi-vehicle crash in Palmdale.

The crash happened around 3:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, at the intersection of Fort Tejon Road and Golden View Way, according to Lt. Thomas Kim of the Palmdale station.

According to the LASD, the man was making a left turn in a Nissan Sentra onto Golden View when his vehicle was crashed into by a white Honda Civic headed north on Fort Tejon.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. There was no immediate word on any other injuries.

No further information on the incident was immediately available.

