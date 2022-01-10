Woman, 42, reported missing in Lancaster

LANCASTER – Authorities are seeking the public’s help to find a 42-year-old woman who was reported missing in Lancaster.

Holly Ann Valadez was last seen about 4 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of West Avenue H-1, near Mariposa Park, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Valadez is white, 5-feet-9 inches tall and weighs 195 pounds, with brown hair, hazel eyes and tattoos of a jester on her neck and a purple ribbon on her upper right arm. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, black shoes and a red sweater with a floral design.

Anyone with information on Valadez’s whereabouts is encouraged contact the LASD Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

–