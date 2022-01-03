State Senator Scott Wilk tests positive for COVID

Sen. Scott Wilk, whose 21st Senate District includes communities in the Antelope, Santa Clarita, and Victor Valleys, announced Monday he tested positive for COVID-19, delaying his return to Sacramento.

“On Sunday, prior to returning to Sacramento for the new legislative session, I tested positive for COVID-19,” the 62-year-old Senate Republican leader said in a statement. “Thankfully, I am asymptomatic and feel completely fine, but will follow the recommendations of the California Department of Public Health and remain home.

“I am fully vaccinated and ironically planned to get my booster this week,” Wilk said. “If you are considering vaccination, I urge you to take that precaution.”

