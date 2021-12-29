Palmdale Sheriff’s Station urges local residents to prepare for rainy weather

PALMDALE – With heavy rains expected to impact the Antelope Valley through Thursday, the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station is urging local residents who live near recent burn areas to “plan ahead and be evacuation ready.”

This means preparing a “go bag” with essential travel items such as:

Identification

Medication

Food and water

Important documents, such as birth certificates, Marriage certificates, passports, etc.

Any emergency supplies

A change of clothes

Toiletries

Cell phone charger

A winter storm warning will be in effect until 4 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31, in the Los Angeles County mountains where, according to the National Weather Service, “heavy snow” is possible, with 1 to 3 feet accumulating above 5,000 feet, and “light snow” falling as low as 4,000 feet. The snow will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 45 to 50 mph, with higher- elevation gusts of up to 60 mph.

Gusting winds are also impacting the Antelope Valley, prompting the NWS to issue a wind advisory through 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29. Forecasters said the AV should expect winds of 15 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, potentially reducing visibility for motorists and blowing dust across roadways.

The rainy weather is expected to continue through Thursday, with dry — but cool — conditions anticipated starting Friday and lasting through the holiday weekend. To stay updated, visit: https://ready.lacounty.gov/rain/

–