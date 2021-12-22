LAX holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic for holiday travelers

People traveling during the holiday season can get free COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots at LAX on two consecutive Wednesdays — Dec. 22 and Dec. 29.

The pop-up clinic, located at the Lower/Arrivals Level of the Tom Bradley International Terminal, will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the two days. People can find the clinic just past the U.S. Customs and Border Protection exit.

People 5 years old and over can get a Pfizer vaccine, people 12 and over can get a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and people 18 and over can get a Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Both first-time shots and boosters are available.

“Vaccines are the best, first defense against COVID-19. We are pleased to be working with the County Department of Public Health to offer our airport employees and visitors from around the world a convenient location to get vaccinated or boosted during the busy holiday season,” said Justin Erbacci, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports.

People going to the airport for a vaccine can park in any of the available parking structures around the Central Terminal Area and walk or take the Airline Connector shuttle to the vaccination site. Parking Structures 3 and 4 are closest to the vaccination site and cost $7 for one hour, but the first 15 minutes is free. The pop-up clinics are part of LAX’s Travel Safely Campaign. The vaccinations will be administered by technicians with MedEx pharmacy.

