Job Center to host customer service sales recruitment event for Farmers Insurance

PALMDALE – America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a customer service sales recruitment event for sales jobs with Farmers Insurance in Palmdale on Tuesday, Dec. 21.

Job responsibilities include sales and payment processing for auto, home, life, and health insurance. Qualified candidates must be able to perform general office duties, have cold-calling skills, and have a high school diploma or GED. Bilingual in English and Spanish is a plus.

Candidates should bring a resume, dress appropriately for an interview, and be on time. Interested persons must register on Eventbrite to apply at http://farmers_dec21.eventbrite.com.

For more information, contact dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

