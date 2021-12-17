Boy killed in Lancaster shooting

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death of a boy in Lancaster.

The shooting was reported around 7:34 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, on the 1300 block of West Avenue H, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

“Los Angeles County Sheriff’s homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation… The male juvenile was transported to a local hospital and pronounced deceased hours later,” the news release states.

The boy’s identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office.

Sheriff’s officials have released no more information on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Editor’s note: We will update this story when more information becomes available.