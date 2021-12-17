Average LA County gas price unchanged

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County was unchanged on Friday, remaining at $4.677, after dropping nine-tenths of a cent over the previous three days.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent less than one week ago and eight-tenths of a cent lower than one month ago but $1.523 more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped 3.9 cents since hitting the record high of $4.716 on Nov. 27.

The Orange County average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $4.644, decreasing for the eighth time in nine days. It has dropped 2.2 cents over the past nine days, including three-tenths of a cent Thursday.

The Orange County average price is 1.9 cents less than one week ago and 1 cent lower than one month ago but $1.511 higher than one year ago. It has dropped 4.5 cents since moving within one-tenth of a cent of equaling its record high Nov. 26.

“On average for this year to date, Southern California drivers have been paying $14.40 more for each 15-gallon fill-up than in 2020, and $6.15 more for each fill-up than in 2019,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “Unfortunately, it looks like even with price decreases, average local prices are not going to drop below $4.50 a gallon before the end of the year.”