Free hazardous/e-waste collection event in Palmdale this Saturday

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale, in partnership with Waste Management of Antelope Valley, will host a free event this Saturday for residents to safely dispose of household hazardous waste and electronic waste.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Antelope Valley Environmental Collection Center, located at 1200 West City Ranch Road in Palmdale.

AVECC provides residents with a free and safe way to dispose of up to 15 gallons or 125 pounds of HHW/E-waste per trip. Some common items include unused pharmaceuticals, sharps, waste, antifreeze, car batteries, used motor oil and filters, paint, pesticides, household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, TVs, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones. Business/commercial waste is not accepted.

These events are held on the first and third Saturday of each month. For more information and for updates in service dates/hours, call (888) CLEAN LA or visit CleanLA.com.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

