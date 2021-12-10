Palmdale lands $4M grant for Courson Park revitalization

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale was awarded $4.15 million to revitalize Melvin J. Courson Park, located at 38226 10th Street East. The award is part of $548.3 million in grant funding from California State Parks to deliver new parks to more than 100 communities and advance the Newsom Administration’s “Outdoors for All” initiative.

Awarded through the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program, the grants represent the largest investment in state history in expanding access to parks in underserved communities, with new or enhanced parks funded in every region of California.

“This award will really help us continue the improvement work that has been going on at Courson Park,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “It may be one of our oldest City parks, but with the new pool and building and these upcoming renovations, it will be another jewel in our crown of beautiful Palmdale parks.”

Prior to applying for the grant, the city of Palmdale conducted a study to gather community input and provide guidance for future improvements. Projects identified included a new bandstand/stage, challenge course, fitness zone with equipment, plaza/gathering space, decomposed granite walking/running path with exercise stations, group picnic pavilion with shade, playground, therapeutic/mediation garden, mural, restroom, maintenance storage building with fencing, individual picnic areas, public art, landscaping, park lighting, and parking lot renovation.

“With Council’s full support, our staff worked very hard to put together a compelling case for Palmdale to receive this funding,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This is a big win for our community.”

The complete list and map showing locations of the 112 projects receiving grant awards for the “Outdoors for All” initiative can be found at www.parks.ca.gov/spp.

“People from all over the world come to visit our state’s natural wonders, but too many Californians today lack access to parks and open space in their own neighborhoods,” said Governor Gavin Newsom. “This historic investment will revitalize and create new parks in more than 100 local communities, dramatically expanding access to the outdoors across the state and ensuring more Californians from all walks of life can reap the benefits for our hearts, minds and bodies for generations to come.”

The awards were funded by $153 million approved by the Legislature in the 2021-’22 state budget and $395.3 million from the California Drought, Water, Parks, Climate, Coastal Protection, and Outdoor Access for All Act of 2018 (Proposition 68). To date, the Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Grant Program has provided $1.16 billion to California communities in four rounds, including $368 million in grant funding from Proposition 84 (2006 Bond Act) Sustainable Communities and Climate Change Reduction program.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

