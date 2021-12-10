AVTA to host “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery & Toy Giveaway” on Dec. 18

LANCASTER – Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed at the Antelope Valley Transit Authority’s “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery & Toy Giveaway” next week.

It’s happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. (while supplies last) on Saturday, Dec. 18, at the AVTA Bus facility, located at 42210 6th Street West in Lancaster.

Local residents are invited to drive through and pick up groceries at no cost, plus toys or clothing for children. Toy collections were organized and staffed by the AVTA Stuff-a-Bus team and the following 2021 participating charities: Grace Resource Center, South Antelope Valley Emergency Services of Palmdale (SAVES), Antelope Valley Partners for Health, the Child and Family Guidance Center, and the Marco & Sandra Johnson Foundation.

The Drive Thru Grocery Giveaway event is made possible through donations from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority, City of Lancaster, City of Palmdale, A.V. Chevrolet, Teamsters Local 848, Antelope Valley Sheriff’s Boosters, Waste Management, IBEW, Vallarta Supermarkets, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

“AVTA is committed to partnering with the community each holiday season, bringing joy to those in need,” said AVTA Board Chairman Marvin Crist. “We are thrilled to be able to serve our residents in this manner, to truly make a difference during the holiday season with the help of so many generous organizations.”

“I’d also like to recognize the generosity of our Stuff-a-Bus sponsors, such as Duke Engineering, BYD Motors, Transdev, WAVE by Ideanomics, DP Commercial Brokerage, Inc., Mission Bank, High Desert Medical Group, OpSec Security, MCI/New Flyer, Avail Technologies, AV Transportation Services, Complete Coach Works, Kaiser Permanente, Granite Construction, Palmdale Elementary Teachers Association, AVEDGE, The Weideman Group, Planet Bids, Vehicle Technical Consultants, Vinsa Insurance Associates, Hunter Dodge, and Stradling Attorneys at Law,” Crist added. “These sponsors made Stuff-a-Bus a huge success again this year.”

In order to comply with CDC guidelines, only drive thru service will be available.

[Information via news release from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.]

–