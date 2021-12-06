51-year-old burglar walks away from rehab facility in Los Angeles

A 51-year-old man convicted of first-degree burglary left a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles without authorization Monday.

Authorities discovered Michael Amon walked away from a Male Community Reentry Program facility when a tamper alert was issued from his ankle monitor about 2:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Agents from CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety were dispatched to the area to search for Amon, but did not locate him.

Amon is white, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds with a tattoo of a star and unknown letters on his face. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white T-shirt.

Amon was sentenced to state prison from Los Angeles County on July 27 to serve a two-year sentence. He had arrived at the facility Monday morning and was scheduled to be released in June 2023.

Anyone with information on Amon’s whereabouts was urged to call 9-1-1.

Since 1977, 99% of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended, a department official said.

