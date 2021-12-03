Average LA County gas price drops for sixth consecutive day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday for the sixth consecutive day after hitting a record high, decreasing six-tenths of a cent to $4.696.

The average price has dropped 2 cents over the past six days, including four-tenths of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak of decreases follows a run of 16 increases in 18 days totaling 12.5 cents that boosted the average price to a record $4.716 Saturday.

The average price is 1.6 cents less than one week ago but 11.2 cents more than one week ago and $1.54 higher than one year ago.

The Orange County average price dropped for the six time in seven days since moving within one-tenth of a cent of matching its record high, dropping four-tenths of a cent to $4.666. It has dropped 2.3 cents over the past seven days, including eight-tenths of cent Thursday, its largest daily decline since Aug. 20.

The Orange County average price is 12.3 cents more than one month ago and $1.534 greater than one year ago.

“We expect prices to continue downward for the rest of the year provided no incidents affect supply, because this is traditionally the time of year with the lowest demand,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. “Oil prices have backed down significantly in the last month and that should help to drive down pump prices.”

