AV Hospital receives prestigious “Baby-Friendly” designation

Antelope Valley Hospital’s Women & Infants Pavilion has achieved the prestigious international Baby-Friendly designation after a rigorous review process conducted by Baby-Friendly USA, the hospital announced Thursday.

The honor demonstrates that AVH is adhering to the highest standards of care for breastfeeding mothers and their babies. These standards are built on the Ten Steps to Successful Breastfeeding, a set of evidence-based practices recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) for optimal infant feeding support in the precious first days of a newborn’s life.

The positive health effects of breastfeeding are well documented and widely recognized by health authorities throughout the world. For example, the Surgeon General’s 2011 Call to Action to Support Breastfeeding stated that “Breast milk is uniquely suited to the human infant’s nutritional needs and is a live substance with unparalleled immunological and anti-inflammatory properties that protect against a host of illnesses and diseases for both mothers and children.”

Antelope Valley Hospital joins a growing list of more than 20,000 Baby-Friendly hospitals and birth centers throughout the world, 500 of which are in the United States. These facilities provide an environment that supports breastfeeding while respecting every woman’s right to make the best decision for herself and her family.

“This designation is a tribute to our commitment in ensuring that every woman who delivers a baby at our facility is given the resources, information and support needed to help her and her baby get the best, healthiest start in life,” said Edward Mirzabegian, Antelope Valley Hospital CEO. “We are extremely proud to be recognized for the hard work of our team members throughout the Baby-Friendly process.”

[Information via news release from Antelope Valley Hospital.]

