Palmdale sends condolences on passing of former Councilmember Sosa

PALMDALE – Palmdale city officials were deeply saddened to learn that former City Councilmember Antonio V. Sosa passed away on Oct. 22, 2021.

Sosa was elected to the Palmdale City Council from 1976 to 1984 and held the Mayor Pro Tem position for part of his tenure. Before coming to Palmdale, he served with the Merchant Marine for four years, visiting various Pacific islands, Hawaii and Shanghai, China. Sosa then joined the U.S. Army where he stayed for 22 years. His last assignment was at the Nike-Hercules missile site on Mt. Gleason, when he became a Palmdale resident.

He retired from the Army in 1972 with the rank of Warrant Officer. Sosa then went to work for the Pacific Telephone Company as telecommunications manager.

While residing in Palmdale, he was a member of the VFW, Knights of Columbus, and several Catholic organizations.

He married Margaret “Margo” Sosa on April 27, 1951. had four children.

According to a Facebook post by daughter Margo Sosa James, “Antonio was devoted to his church, his family, and his nation; all of which he served whole-heartedly throughout his life. His country, his community, his family, and his faith were ever in his heart.”

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–