Palmdale celebrates Small Business Saturday with Shop Palmdale holiday contest

PALMDALE – The City of Palmdale is celebrating Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 with a Shop Palmdale holiday program that gives residents an opportunity to win a $100 gift card.

To qualify to win, participants must post a photo of themselves shopping at a Palmdale business on Facebook or Instagram with the hashtag #ShopPalmdale. A winner will be randomly selected each week and awarded a $100 gift card. This contest will run through Dec. 23, 2021.

“There is no better time than now to shop local and eat local,” said Palmdale’s Management Analyst II Mica Shuler. “By shopping local, you’re helping friends and neighbors who have businesses to continue to grow and thrive. The City wants to encourage that and give shoppers a chance to win a gift card as well.”

Small Business Saturday encourages consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it is observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.

For more information, visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/ShopPalmdale.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

